Discover Boating launches ‘See You Out Here’ campaign

Discover Boating, powered by the NMMA and Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), launched this month its new campaign, ‘See You Out Here’ across the U.S. and Canada. The campaign invites boaters of all backgrounds to explore life in, on, and under the water and in addition to its traditional run throughout spring and summer, will be extended year-round as its integrated into Discover Boating boat shows in 2023, and across Discover Boating’s digital channels.

“The unique, personal experiences boating creates across a wide spectrum of demographics are at the center of this campaign—the special moments, feelings, and freedoms only boating delivers—in a way that captures the hearts of our diverse customers,” said Ellen Bradley, chief brand officer for NMMA. “What we learned through extensive segmentation and mindset research of boater behaviors and motivations is their interest isn’t on the product—the boat—but rather the experience and where it takes you. Those learnings informed our creative approach and all aspects of our new campaign to invite the next generation, retain new boaters, and continue to engage long-time boaters.”

The new campaign videos, created by agency partner Cutwater, showcase the real stories of passionate boaters turned brand ambassadors around the country. These narratives feature the ambassadors’ unique histories and relationships with boating, all of whom reflect the next generation of boaters. “Hooked” spotlights Khristian Rousseve, the first Black student athlete in Louisiana to receive a scholarship for bass fishing. “Captain Jana” chronicles licensed captain Jana Zontek and her wife, Cindy, finding a shared love and appreciation for life on the water. “Depth of Field” takes a glimpse at the adventures of Andy Mann, an award-winning National Geographic photographer committed to marine conservation. These individuals are a snapshot of the more than 10 boaters featured in the new campaign.

The campaign launch comes on the heels of Discover Boating’s recent rebrand. Advertising will now appear across North America via a comprehensive media strategy including video streaming with YouTube, ESPN, VICE, Telemundo; digital and social media channels; and, partnerships with the likes of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and a number of high-profile influencers.

“Together with Cutwater, we created this campaign as an invitation to the next generation of boaters by sharing the fun, freedom, inclusivity, and sense of community that is special to life on the water,” said Kevin Williams, vice president of North American marketing for NMMA. “The compelling stories of Khris, Jana, Cindy and Andy speak to people who may not have historically seen themselves in boating but are excited by where a boat can take you, the adventures to be had, and the memories to be made.”

The campaign’s spring/summer marketing mix includes advertising, digital and social content, influencer partnerships, experiences, television public service announcements (PSA) and public relations and will appear in Discover Boating boat show media ranging from TV and onsite to digital and social starting in early winter.

Advertisement

“The inclusive theme and approach of the Discover Boating ‘See You Out Here’ campaign invites people of all backgrounds to use boating to create life experiences that are unique to them and their passions," said Matt Gruhn, MRAA President. "This is the very essence of what dealers can help their customers achieve. To understand that they enable the best moments in the boat ownership journey and help their customers find the right boat that can help make their on-the-water ambitions come true."