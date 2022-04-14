Suntex Marinas acquires Key Harbor Marina

Suntex Marina Investors announced the acquisition of Key Harbor Marina in Waretown, New Jersey.

Key Harbor is a full-service marina on the “Jersey Shore” that can accommodate boats up to 65-feet and offers 260 in-water slips as well as dry storage options. Key Harbor offers amenities such as three climate-controlled bath houses, Wi-Fi, a bayfront pool, onsite restaurant, service department, ship store and new and used boat sales. In addition, each slip has access to electric, water and cable hook-ups and the property has a 50-ton travelift for servicing large vessels.

“The New Jersey boating market has shown consistent demand that has only grown stronger over the past several years,” said Bryan Redmond, CEO, Suntex Marinas. “The Jersey Shore also is continuing its run as one of the nation’s hottest second-home markets. This high demand and growing population create a market ripe for the exceptional service Suntex properties are known for. We see Key Harbor as the first of many investments in the area, which will include further acquisition and strategic capital expenditure into the properties we acquire.”

“Our first acquisition on the Jersey Shore, Key Harbor, is an incredible opportunity,” said Sam Chavers, senior vice president, operations, Suntex Marinas. “Not only does the marina have a prime location, but with the best-in-class amenities, boat sales and a full service center, it has something for all of our guests. I am confident that we will provide an extraordinary experience that visitors and locals alike will enjoy.”

With access from the major New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, Key Harbor is located along New Jersey’s “Jersey Shore”, approximately 130 miles of Atlantic coastline. Key Harbor is in a sheltered basin with wide channel access into the Barnegat Bay.