Industry mourns loss of HOSTAR Marine co-founder Patricia Stimson

Surrounded by loved ones, Patricia Blake Stimson, wife of the late Dwight Stimson, Jr. and HOSTAR Marine co-founder, passed away peacefully at her home in Norwell, Massachusetts on February 18, 2022. HOSTAR Marine designs and builds heavy-duty hydraulic highway and boatyard transport trailers.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Pat was a 1955 alumna of Middlebury College, Middlebury, Vermont. This is where she met her college sweetheart, Dwight, whom she married two years later.

Dwight's accomplished career took them throughout the country before he and Pat settled in Baileywick, Norwell, Massachusetts. The couple founded HOSTAR Marine in 1985. They raised three children: Malcolm Blake, Shelby and Dwight Sidney Stimson III, who is now the president and CEO of HOSTAR.

Well-known throughout the industry, Pat was always the outgoing public face and voice of Wareham, Massachusetts-based HOSTAR Marine. Regularly attending trade shows, she developed longstanding relationships with the company's customers and treated them as part of her extended family.

"My mother was a passionate, outspoken and clever force of nature who made a significant impression on everyone she met," said Dwight Stimson III. "When my parents started HOSTAR 37 years ago, they had no idea how many lives they would touch within our industry. She will be remembered fondly by all who had the pleasure of knowing her."

Pat is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and countless friends and family. A memorial service is planned for mid-June.