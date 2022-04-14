Gage Marine and GLBBS showcase marine trade careers

Gage Marine and Great Lakes Boat Building School (GLBBS) of Cedarville, Mich. are collaborating with the goal of promoting postsecondary opportunities in the marine industry. The Marine Trades Showcase will begin at the Gage Marine WI-50 location on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. and will culminate with a boat cruise from their marina on Lake Geneva.

This event builds on the relationship established in 2020 when Gage Marine worked with the school leadership to offer a $10,000 sponsorship award to one GLBBS Marine Service Technology student for the 2020-21 school year. Upon graduation, that GLBBS alumnus agreed to work for Gage Marine for at least one year. That first graduate, Brendan Adair, currently works in Marine Service and a second GLBBS student is starting in September 2022.

Representatives from Great Lakes Boat Building School will be on site to talk with students and parents about their Comprehensive Career Boat Building and Marine Service Technology Programs. Gage Marine is offering another student sponsorship at GLBBS for 2022-23 school year.

The Gage Marine leadership team will be on hand to greet students and guests followed by a facility tour including their showroom, marine service department, boat storage facility, wood shop and lake front operations. The day will wrap up with lunch and a cruise on Lake Geneva in one of their flagship tour boats.

Interested students of all ages and parents can register for the event by April 16, 2022 at www.glbbs.edu.

“We are excited about working with the leadership group at Gage Marine to showcase the amazing opportunities for learning at our school and applying those skills at a state of the art and multi-purpose marine operation like theirs,” said Nikki Storey, Great Lakes Boat Building School. “It is extremely rewarding for us to see our alumni contributing to the success of an outstanding marine leader like Gage.”

“To remain a leader in the marine industry and build on the vision of the Gage family in establishing their heritage of excellence, we must be innovative in our approach to attracting quality talent to our organization,” said FJ Frazier, chief operating officer, Gage Marine. “With our student sponsorship at Great Lakes Boat Building School we are addressing the workforce shortage in our industry. This event will help us spread the word in our area about the school and our business.”