Vita Power division appoints new CEO

Vita, a marine technology company that develops all-electric powertrains and a range of high-performance electric boats, has announced the appointment of Clive Johnson as CEO of its Vita Power division.

Johnson is a marine tech entrepreneur with extensive experience in multiple senior executive roles including the commercialisation of innovative technologies, consumer products and services around the globe.

Johnson was the founder and CEO of Tacktick Ltd, which designed and manufactured the world’s first solar powered instruments for dinghies and yachts, and was sold to Raymarine in 2011. A mechanical engineer with an MBA, Johnson went on to set up and become CEO of Magma Structures, a leader in carbon composites and builder of the world’s tallest carbon superyacht masts. Additional roles have included technology specialist at RS Electric Boats and, most recently, CEO of RAD Propulsion.

The Vita Power division develops all-electric powertrains for the recreational and commercial marine sector. Integrating the latest technology with proprietary control software, Vita powertrains deliver between 180hp and 600hp and are compatible with high speed DC charging, supercharging from 10%-90% in under an hour.

“It is an incredibly exciting opportunity to lead a company that produces exceptional powertrain technology that can be placed into any boat," Johnson said. "Vita Power is a true leader, offering enhanced capacities, power, longer-lasting and sustainable motor systems that help reduce carbon and CO2 emissions. I look forward to working with the team over the coming months and years ahead.”

“Clive’s expertise and wide-ranging experience makes him the ideal person to lead the continued development of our innovative and dynamic powertrain technology," Rory Trahair, CEO of the Vita Yachts division commented. "We are very pleased to welcome him to the Vita team.”