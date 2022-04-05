Boating Industry calls for 2022 Women Making Waves nominations

Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Women Making Waves industry recognition program. The nomination process will close on May 18, 2022.

The 2022 Women Making Waves will be featured in the June/July issue of Boating Industry, as well as honored at the Boating Industry ELEVATE SUMMIT, November 14-16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Women Making Waves is Boating Industry’s effort to honor the multitude of women in the industry who have made - and continue to make - great contributions to its success, propel its growth and lead their organizations and peers into the future.

Women Making Waves nominees can be from any company or organization that does business in the recreational boating industry. There is no limit to how many times a woman can be nominated, but they can only be named to the list once.

All nominations must be submitted using this official nomination form.

Nominations are due May 18, 2022.

Questions? Please email editor-in-chief Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com and include “Boating Industry Women Making Waves” in the subject line.