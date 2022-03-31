Atlantic Outboard acquires Portland Boat Works, Harbor One Marina

The Cusson family (owners of Atlantic Outboard and Westbrook Marine Center, both of Westbrook, Conn.) announced they have completed the acquisition of Portland Boat Works (Portland, Conn.) and Harbor One Marina (Old Saybrook, Conn.).

Portland Boat Works is a large marina facility with summer seasonal slips, over 100,000 sq. ft. of indoor winter boat storage and the capacity to haul and launch boats up to 60 tons. Additionally, Portland Boat Works is Connecticut’s exclusive Tiara Yachts Dealer, and boasts their yacht inventory in a large heated indoor showroom in Portland, Conn.

Harbor One Marina is a luxurious marina located at the mouth of the Connecticut River which offers gas and diesel sales, has a pool and a restaurant on site, and many more amenities.

“The Purchase of Portland Boat Works and Harbor One further increases our place as a leader in the marine industry,” said Paul Cusson, president and founder of Atlantic Outboard. “The staff at these two locations are world-class, and that’s what made these acquisitions really attractive to us. We’re excited to further enhance our customer service for all our locations”.

“These acquisitions are a natural fit for our organization as it fits our business model perfectly. We’re really excited about the Tiara Yachts brand and look forward to offering their lineup to all of Connecticut. The best part of these acquisitions is that these two facilities will continue to be family-owned and -operated businesses,” said Evan Cusson.

The Seller of the two marinas, Paul Barton, has owned Portland Boat Works since the 1960s, and purchased Harbor One Marina in 1971.

“Sharon and I are excited and grateful for the opportunity to move on to the next phase of life knowing the Cusson family will expand our legacy to the benefit of our valued clients,” said Paul Barton.

Portland Boat Works and Harbor One Marina will continue to operate under their names. Additionally, Paul Barton will stay on at a reduced capacity to help with the transition.