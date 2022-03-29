NMMA: Wholesale shipments up 6 percent

NMMA’s Monthly Shipment Report (MSR) has been updated through January, which shows wholesale shipments of new boats increased 6.1 percent in January 2022, compared to January 2021, and total wholesale boat, engine, and trailer deliveries were up 1.6 percent year over year.

“Marine manufacturing continued its uptick in January as manufacturers refill pipelines following unprecedented demand throughout 2021. At the same time, we continue to see constraints across the supply chain with some areas easing while others exacerbate, putting pressure on the industry overall,” said NMMA president Frank Hugelmeyer. “Despite supply chain headwinds, we anticipate the current trajectory of boat, engine and trailer deliveries to continue in the coming months as the industry works to balance inventory levels.”

Additional insights from January’s MSR include:

Wholesale deliveries of boats, engines and trailers in 2021 were up 19.6 percentyear over year.

Driving growth of wholesale shipments in January 2022 were personal watercraft (PWC) deliveries, up 38.3 percent from January 2021, and boat trailer shipments, up 37.4 percent year over year.

NMMA’s MSR tracks industry wholesale shipments of outboard motors, boats, sterndrives, inboards, personal watercraft, jet drive boats, canoes, and trailers and is updated monthly.

Access to the MSR is free to member companies that participate in the MSR program, which represents 82% of the market by NMMA’s control group of manufacturers. Boat builders and NMMA members may be eligible to enroll and receive free access to the wholesale shipment data, additional data analytics and the New Powerboat Registrations Report. Annual subscriptions to the MSR and New Powerboat Registrations Report are also available.