Home > News > Manufacturers > U.S., U.K. reach deal on Section 232 tariffs

U.S., U.K. reach deal on Section 232 tariffs

March 24, 2022

U.S. Capitol building
U.S. Capitol building photo taken by David Gee

The United States Department of Commerce announced the U.S. and United Kingdom (U.K.) reached a deal to ease steel and aluminum tariffs, allowing U.K. steel and aluminum products to enter the U.S. without application of Section 232 tariffs.

Retaliatory tariffs on over $500 million worth of U.S. exports to the U.K on goods, including American-made recreational boats, will be lifted. Since the 25 percent retaliatory tariffs were levied in 2018 on American-made boats and engines entering the U.K., our industry’s exports to the U.K. decreased by more than 60%.

The NMMA said its team is closely monitoring the implementation and timeline of the recently announced trade agreement and will continue to provide updates as new information is released.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 • Boating IndustryContact UsAdvertising InfoSend FileSubscribePrivacy Policy