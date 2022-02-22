AMI names new CMM, CMO and board members

Association of Marina Industries

The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Training Institute held its awards ceremony for new Certified Marina Managers (CMMs) and Certified Marina Operators (CMOs) Wednesday, February 2, at the annual AMI Conference & Expo held in Daytona Beach, Florida.

This year the institute welcomed sixteen new CMMs and three new CMOs to this elite group of marina management professionals. There are currently 480 CMMs and 59 CMOs worldwide. New CMMs and CMOs have completed the Intermediate Marina Management Course (IMM) and Advanced Marina Management Course (AMM). Upon completion of both courses, each marina manager/operator must submit an extensive CMM or CMO application for review and approval by the CMM/CMO review committee. This level of professional training and commitment sets each individual and their facility apart from others within the industry.

AMI’s Training Institute offers both virtual and face-to-face IMM courses throughout the year and face-to-face AMM courses twice a year and will add courses based upon need. Most recently, AMI added a West Coast AMM course to be held May 8-13, 2022, in San Francisco, and a June 12-16, 2022, IMM course to be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to its already existing calendar of sold-out courses.

“Marina professionals are hungry for training. We are training a record number of students between all our course offerings—which, in turn, should lead to a record number of new CMM and CMOs,” said Training Coordinator Merritt Alves.

For more information about AMI’s training courses and certifications visit www.marinaassociation.org and click on the training tab.



This year’s CMM recipients:

• Jim Nester, Safe Harbor Old Port Cove, Riviera Beach, FL

• Jay Korn, Chicago, IL

• Cam Melington, Yacht Haven Grande at Island Gardens, Miami, FL

• Rodrigo Paulino, City of Rye Boat Basin, Rye, NY

• Logan Moore, Harbour Towne Marina, Dania Beach, FL

• Amie Nappi, MarineMax, Dania, FL

• Beau Anderson, Bohicket Marina, Johns Island, SC

• Jeremy Holcomb, Legendary Marina, Destin, FL

• Dan Ongley, Bluff Creek Marina, Strawn, TX

• Felecia Ongley, VIP Marinas, Volente, TX

• Steve Sider, Black Point Marina, Homestead, FL

• Sean Adair, Pier 51, Mannford, OK

• Donnie Quinn, Baltimore Yacht Club, Baltimore, MD

• Matt Domke, Haulover Marine Center, Miami Beach, FL

• Greg Macuga, Algonac Harbour Club, Algonac, MI

• Matt Bauer, Harbor Centre Marina, Sheboygan, WI

This year’s CMO recipients:

• Kathryn Ross, Marina Jack & Bayfront Yacht Works, Sarasota, FL

• Matt Creswell, CBJ Docks & Harbors, Juneau, AK

• Tom Anderson, San Francisco Marina, San Francisco, CA

During the conference, AMI also elected its 2022 officers and directors.

John Swick, CMM of Safe Harbor Marinas was appointed chair; Rick Chapman, CMM of Port of Sunnyside Club, Inc. was appointed vice chair; Marieke van Peer, CMM of Peer Consulting & Management was appointed Treasurer; and Kevin Thompson of Bellingham Marine was appointed Secretary.

AMI welcomes three new members elected to the 2022 board of directors for a three-year term—Gigi Jabbour, CMM of Tonka Bay Marina; Kathryn Ross, CMO of Marina Jack Yacht Basin; and Katheryn Burchett of Safe Harbor Marinas. It also welcomes three new elected members for a two-year term – Steve Arnold of Marina Holding, LLC; Megan Lagasse of Pier 66; and Bill Gauspol, CMM, of VIP Marina. AMI bids farewell to Austin Cameron; Chris Petty; John Chiazza; Joe Riley, CMM; and Ray Fernandez, CMM—all who had served on the AMI board of directors since 2013.

The new board members will join the existing board, which includes Giuseppe Alvarado of Shilshole Bay Marina; Chris Dolan of Marina Electrical Equipment; Kathy Haley, CMM, of Miami Dade Parks and Recreation; Steve Linton, CMM, of Pikes Bay Marina, Enza Montano of Chicago Harbors – Westrec; Ted Schiafone of City of Oceanside, Odai Sirri of Waterfront Suites & Marina, and Bill Young of Morningstar Properties.