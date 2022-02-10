Sea Tow Foundation adds new board members

The Sea Tow Foundation – a national nonprofit dedicated to the education and awareness of safe boating practices – has welcomed three new members to its board of directors.

The board of directors will work with the Sea Tow Foundation’s executive director, Gail Kulp, to develop and revise the Sea Tow Foundation’s strategic plan and ensure the focus of the programs and projects continue to meet the mission and goals of the organization.

“The Sea Tow Foundation is growing, and we are excited to add the outstanding qualifications of our new board members,” said Sea Tow Foundation Board president Kristen Frohnhoefer. “Each of them brings a unique perspective and helps to ensure more representation from the recreational marine industry as we work toward our vision of a world where boaters are safe and responsible.”

New board members are elected to a three-year term beginning with the next board meeting scheduled for March 9, 2023. The new board members are listed below in alphabetical order:

David Connolly, Partner, TH Connolly & Sons, Inc.

Capt. Ryan Saporito, Manager, Sea Tow Wrightsville Beach/Crystal Coast

Leslie Zlotnick, Advertising Manager, Yamaha Watercraft Group

The new board members join the current slate of board members including Kristen Frohnhoefer, President of the Board and President of Sea Tow Services International; Ken Cirillo, Secretary for the Board and Director of the Barnstable County Dredge Program; Patrizia Zanaboni, Treasurer for the Board and Controller of Sea Tow Services International; Robert Cangemi, Citigroup; Capt. Joseph Frohnhoefer, Sea Tow Services International; Capt. Kerry Kline, Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes; and Ray Fernandez, Bridge Marina, Inc.