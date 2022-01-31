FOX Sports to air Miami Boat Show special

Short Shoot – a Los Angeles based entertainment company – will create and produce a one-hour special to air on FOX Sports, highlighting all that the 2022 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show has to offer.

“We are thrilled to team with FOX Sports and Short Shoot for the 2022 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show,” said Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows with Informa Markets. “Kicking off the largest boat and yacht event in the world with this incredible team will be integral in capturing the essence our signature event for television audiences across the country.”

Viewers of the FOX Sports program – which will debut on Sunday, March 6 on FS2 (with re-airs on FS1 and FS2) – can expect to see an exciting range of features from Miami, including yacht debuts from some of the most renowned exhibitors from across the globe.

The show will also include interviews with industry leaders from the boating and marine industry as well as on-site coverage from the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“The Miami International Boat Show delivers more than a look at some of the newest and coolest boats available, it gives you a peek into the lifestyle and personality of those who love to be on the water,” said Bill Wanger, FOX Sports EVP, Head of Programming and Scheduling. “It will be a lot of fun to bring to the FOX Sports audience.”

The FOX Sports show will be anchored by well-known sports television play-by-play announcer Kevin Lee with field reports from racing legend and IndyCar Champion Paul Tracy plus sports and lifestyle personality Kristen Beat.

The segment will spotlight the Progressive Boat Show Experience which will be the ultimate boater's destination featuring a collection of experiential boating lifestyle activations, including various educational seminars and activity zones for the whole family. Among the activations visitors can expect include:

Nautical Ventures AquaZone – For thrill seekers and water lovers alike, the AquaZone is designed to give boat show-goers an upfront and personal experience with a variety of water sports and innovative marine products.

Fred’s Shed – Interactive Learning Center – An interactive educational and informational resource center dedicated to enhancing your boating knowledge.

Costa Conservation Village – Dedicated to sharing information on how we all can protect and promote a healthy marine environment (featuring the Volvo Penta Sustainability stage).

Charged! Electric Pavilion – State of the art electric propulsion systems, battery powered boats, and high yech Products from across the globe.

Wake Sports Experience – Featuring professional wake sports athletes from the competition circuit. Test your skills aboard the wake surf simulators.

Community Corner – Engage with community clubs and associations dedicated to promoting the many benefits of marine stewardship and community involvement.

There will be live music performances from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday 2/17 through Saturday 2/19 featuring:

Brothers of Others – A rock & roll trio based in Miami Beach, FL (Thursday, 2/17)

Private Stock Band – Fluent in all styles of music from the oldies to today's hits (Friday, 2/18)

Stereotomy – A classic rock/party band performing in South Florida for over 10 years (Saturday, 2/19)

The 2022 boat show will be a joint production by Informa Markets, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), and the International Yacht Brokers Association (IYBA), and will be the first production of South Florida’s preeminent winter boat shows after joining forces in 2021 and combining the Miami International Boat Show, the Miami Yacht Show, SuperYacht Miami, all to create one seamless experience for exhibitors, customers, and the marine industry at-large.

The 2022 Miami event is the first boat show to be integrated with the Discover Boating brand. Discover Boating is the North American lifestyle brand for boating aimed at attracting the next generation of boaters and engaging current boaters.

Historically, the Miami International Boat Show, the Miami Yacht Show, and SuperYacht Miami have attracted over 100,000 visitors from approximately 35 countries around the globe to South Florida while generating an estimated $1.34 billion for the state, which is equivalent to the impact of hosting nearly three Super Bowls. The Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show is expected to welcome back the global community of guests to this epic, five-day boating event – a welcome boon to South Florida’s tourism and hospitality sector.