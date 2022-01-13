NMRA opens 2022 scholarship applications

The application period is now open for the 2022 National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) Marine Trades Scholarship program. The deadline for receipt of applications is April 1, 2022.

Since 2008, NMRA has actively contributed to the future of the marine industry by offering scholarships to students pursuing education in the marine trades.

The 2021 NMRA Scholarship of $3,000 was awarded to Xavier Bedell of Brimley, Michigan, who is attending the Great Lakes Boat Building School.

The application for the 2022 NMRA Marine Trades Scholarship is available online and can be downloaded at: nmraonline.org/NMRAscholarship.pdf.