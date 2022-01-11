Freedom Waters Foundation welcomes new team members

Freedom Waters Foundation, a nonprofit organization enhancing the lives of children, individuals with special needs, and veterans by providing therapeutic boat experiences, has added Robin Meagher and Marissa Stoneking to the organization’s staff. Meagher will serve as the Director of Programs and Development for the Florida east coast, working out of the Fort Lauderdale area, and Stoneking will fulfill the role of Administrative Assistant in the main office in Naples.

“It’s exciting to see our team grow,” remarked Debra Frenkel, founder and executive director of Freedom Waters Foundation. “We’re very happy to welcome Marissa and Robin to our crew and look forward to working on new and exciting opportunities with them this year.”

Prior to joining Freedom Waters Foundation, Meagher was the Chief Operating Officer for The Triton, a professional yachting magazine based in Fort Lauderdale. She held several prominent positions and has owned and operated a consulting business for marketing, communications, and event management. Meagher also serves on the Board of Directors of the Lauderdale Yacht Club Youth Sailing Foundation, an organization dedicated to benefiting youths that uses sailing as a vehicle to teach boating, marine safety, sea conditions, and other useful skills.

Before relocating to Naples, Stoneking worked as a staff assistant for the philosophy, political science, and world languages and cultures department at the University of Alabama. Stoneking has extensive experience in administrative work, serving as an assistant for the US Army Service Component Command in Panama City.