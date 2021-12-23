Yamaha Motor USA appoints new president, CEO

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), has announced Mike Chrzanowski has been appointed President and CEO, replacing Kazuhiro Kuwata, who served as President of YMUS since 2018.

Most recently serving as Senior Vice President of the YMUS Demand Chain Division, Chrzanowski’s strong background in manufacturing, his close relationships with each Yamaha product group, and his focus on customer value has positioned him to be an exceptional and well-rounded person to lead the company.

For nearly 20 years, Chrzanowski rose through the ranks at the Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), Yamaha’s largest U.S.-based manufacturing facility located in Newnan, Georgia. Starting in 2001 as Plant 1 manager, he eventually became President of YMMC in 2017. As a leader in Yamaha’s US manufacturing operations, he worked closely with the company’s Motorsports, Golf Car and Watercraft divisions and Sales teams. His work has been instrumental in facilitating many milestone production accomplishments including the 1 millionth Golf Car, 1 millionth ATV, and the production of over 4 million vehicles in total from the Newnan facility.

Chrzanowski is a founding member of Yamaha’s Global Manufacturing Committee and Vice Chairman of Global Executive Transformation for Manufacturing. At YMUS, he started the Demand Chain Division to optimize the company’s supply and demand chains while increasing Yamaha and customer value.

“I am truly honored to be appointed as President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, and I look forward to continuing my close working relationships with the Yamaha group companies, and our US subsidiaries, partners and suppliers who have all played a pivotal role in Yamaha’s success,” said Chrzanowski. “Yamaha products are known the world over for quality and reliability, and I am sincerely privileged to now lead our team of thousands of dedicated and passionate employees in the U.S.”

Chrzanowski graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with dual Masters’ Degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Management. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Mike is married and has two adult children. In his spare time Mike enjoys competitive triathlons, recreational running, and mining as a hobby.