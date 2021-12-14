Deadline nears for 2022 Freedman Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Alan J. Freedman Award through December 23. Recipients of the NMMA Freedman Award are individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the marine accessories industry through leadership, creativity, and personal motivation. The following are categories for consideration:

Marine aftermarket or OEM manufacturer

Marine representative

Member of marine-focused media

Boat dealer

Marine distributor

Marine trade association staff person

To nominate an individual, please complete and submit the *formal application to Rachel Harmon, rharmon@nmma.org by the nomination deadline of December 23, 2021