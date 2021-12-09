Boatyard launches updated service platform

Boatyard, the first customer experience platform designed for the marine industry, announced today the launch of a new suite of tools for its best-in-class customer experience software.

Boatyard’s newest features includes photo and video sharing, one-click status updates, integration with Outlook and Google Calendar and a fully-integrated web application to enable boat owners to place service requests 24/7 from any of its customers’ websites.

“Our goal is to eliminate unnecessary administrative work for service teams, while creating remarkable customer experiences for boat owners,” says Nathan Heber, CEO of Boatyard, “The release of our new dashboard and web app is the next step on our mission to transform the boat service experience.”

During Boatyard’s successful private beta, early users of the new platform saved an average of 10 minutes per service order. Boat owners can now request service appointments, share scheduling preferences, securely submit payment info and upload photos and videos directly from the website of any boat dealer or marine businesses.

The web app is fully-integrated with Boatyard’s customer experience platform, so team members are immediately notified when a new service request is received. From there, it only takes a couple of clicks to send status updates, chat with a customer, share photos and videos, schedule service, assign jobs to team members, or process payments.

“Boatyard’s new platform has a lot of added functions that make our jobs easier and more profitable,” says Andrew Armao, parts and service director for MarineMax Miami, “It has instant status updates, which take less than two seconds to send, and the upload capability of photos and videos. And the messaging capabilities of this new platform are amazing.”