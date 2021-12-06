Cox Marine to develop diesel-hydrogen-fueled outboard motor

Cox Marine, has joined SHAPE UK, a consortium looking to develop the UK’s first zero-emissions maritime hub, to work with the University of Brighton to convert one of the company's CXO300 diesel outboard engines to operate as a dual-fuel hydrogen engine.

The SHAPE project will:

Address the viability of a local hydrogen infrastructure through the installation and test of a modular hydrogen electrolyser

Demonstrate a use case for portside hydrogen through the hydrogen dual-fuel Cox outboard

Generate a digital twin of the port as a tool to determine the economic and environmental suitability of deploying H2 systems within key stakeholder ports

Assess the regulatory landscape around the generation and use of hydrogen in a port environment to determine where deployment can occur immediately and where regulations need to be addressed.

James Eatwell, Head of Research and Development for Cox Powertrain and SHAPE project lead for Cox said: “The maritime sector as a whole and Cox in particular, recognize the need to make a positive contribution to the significant challenges of reducing worldwide CO2 emissions. From Cox’s perspective, Hydrogen represents a highly promising option for the reduction of marine CO2 emissions, and we are delighted to be a part of this exciting project, bringing together as it does such a comprehensive range of expertise from across industry.”