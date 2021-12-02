MarineMax appoints new VP of marketing

MarineMax recently announced the appointment of Abbey Heimensen to the role of vice president of marketing, overseeing a robust and talented team that delivers marketing support for MarineMax's national retail network of over 77 stores and diverse business units.



"Abbey's passion, commitment, and dedication to MarineMax and our customers has been key to the growth of our company and industry influence," Shawn Berg, MarineMax chief digital officer commented. "Her ability to bring together collaborative partnerships throughout MarineMax and our brands enable Abbey to bring innovative marketing solutions that deliver success for all. Our industry-leading digital marketing capabilities have accelerated over the past three years under Abbey's leadership. She will lead the continued growth of our marketing team while partnering with companies that join the MarineMax family to extend our exceptional marketing capabilities."



Heimensen is a boating enthusiast and has been her entire life. She joined MarineMax in 2011 and has over 20 years of marketing experience, including leading the MarineMax marketing team for the past six years. Her responsibilities have included directing and executing marketing strategies to promote the business and working directly with the MarineMax’s executive team, regional presidents, and marketing coordinators. She also oversees all North American marketing efforts for Galeon Yachts and global marketing efforts for Aquila Power Catamarans. In addition to her role at MarineMax, Heimensen is on the board of the Marine Marketers of America demonstrating her passion and commitment to boating and the industry.



"I feel honored to assume the role as vice president of marketing. When I started with the MarineMax marketing team, we had three people running robust marketing campaigns for about 50 stores. Now our marketing team has grown to over 20, and our capabilities are incredible," Heimensen said. "Our brand partnerships are stronger than ever, and I'm proud to represent some of the best names in the marine industry. Our focus is always on our customers – to teach them, service them, and show them how to have fun. Every move we make supports those pillars, and I'm looking forward to the continued strategic growth of marketing at MarineMax."