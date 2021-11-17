NMMA postpones five boat shows, announces new events

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) announced it is postponing the 2022 Progressive Insurance Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Nashville, and St. Louis boat shows to 2023. The postponement of these five shows is the result of thorough analysis, alongside exhibitors and NMMA members, of the unique needs and economics of each region spanning date availability to supply chain disruptions to historically low market-specific boat inventory.

As NMMA continues to evolve its boat show portfolio as part of its strategic plan to expand the way it serves the industry and consumers nationwide, the association is launching a new boating event on Georgia’s Lake Lanier, outside Atlanta, this spring, complementing the reboot of the 2023 Atlanta Boat Show. NMMA will also launch a Discover Boating showcase in Washington, D.C. in May for policymakers and influencers, in tandem with the 2022 American Boating Congress (ABC), serving as a platform to elevate industry innovations and the boating lifestyle. This event will set the stage for a consumer-facing boating event in the spring of 2023 alongside ABC. More details on these plans will be shared in the coming weeks.

“Unprecedented market conditions are forcing event producers around the world to be more nimble than ever, all while providing an opportunity to connect with attendees in new, more relevant ways and NMMA is no exception,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA president. “These announcements come at a time when we’re experiencing extraordinary levels of consumer interest in boating and our shows amid product scarcity. Our robust 2022 line-up of nine boat shows and two new boating events will help the industry maintain its momentum and lay a foundation for the return of our postponed shows in 2023, continuing our commitment to delivering a world-class experience our members and attendees have come to expect.”

NMMA and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) will begin to incorporate Discover Boating across NMMA’s boat shows this winter, setting the stage for all NMMA events, as well as other industry events, to integrate with Discover Boating in 2023. The full boat show integration will come on the heels of a new Discover Boating campaign launching this spring.

“While planning for a return of NMMA’s entire boat show schedule in 2023 under the new Discover Boating umbrella, in the coming weeks we will introduce Discover Boating as part of the 2022 Miami International Boat Show, February 16-20, 2022," noted Hugelmeyer. "NMMA is rooted in connecting the industry with consumers to position recreational boating for growth, going back more than 115 years with the launch of the first-ever boat show in New York. As we’ve evolved over time from the creation of Discover Boating to the advent of new show markets and events, we’ll continue to reimagine what it means to connect our industry with customers as we integrate Discover Boating across shows and expand the brand.”

NMMA’s 2022 boat show and event schedule is as follows: