Malibu announces Q1 FY22 results

Malibu Boats, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“We continued momentum into fiscal year 2022 with net sales increasing 40.1%, net income rising 26.7%, and Adjusted EBITDA growing 23.1% compared to the prior year period,” commented Jack Springer, chief executive officer of Malibu Boats, Inc. “While inflationary concerns and ongoing supply chain constraints are putting significant pressure on the broader powersports industry and global economy, our first quarter results yet again demonstrate the inherent strength and capabilities of Malibu’s brands, bolstered by our team’s unparalleled commitment, execution and industry-leading vertical integration.”

Net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased $72.5 million, or 40.1%, to $253.5 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net sales was driven primarily by a favorable model mix in the Malibu and Cobalt segments, year over year price increases and increased unit volumes primarily due to the acquisition of Maverick Boat Group on December 31, 2020. The company said it recognized an increase in net sales and unit volumes across all three segments during the three months ended September 30, 2021. Unit volume for the three months ended September 30, 2021, increased 389 units, or 23.8%, to 2,024 units as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The unit volume increased primarily due to the acquisition of Maverick Boat Group on December 31, 2020.

Net sales attributable to the Malibu segment increased $18.4 million, or 18.5%, to $118.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Unit volumes attributable to the Malibu segment increased 28 units for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net sales was driven primarily by a favorable model mix and year over year price increases.

Net sales attributable to the Saltwater Fishing segment increased $40.1 million, or 109.2%, to $76.7 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Unit volume increased 339 units for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net sales was driven primarily by the acquisition of Maverick Boat Group on December 31, 2020 and year over year price increases.

Net sales attributable to the Cobalt segment increased $14.0 million, or 31.6%, to $58.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Unit volumes attributable to Cobalt increased 22 units for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net sales was driven primarily by a favorable model mix and year over year price increases.

Overall consolidated net sales per unit increased 13.1% to $125,246 per unit for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net sales per unit for the Malibu segment increased 15.3% to $111,664 per unit for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, driven primarily by a favorable model mix and year over year price increases. Net sales per unit for the Saltwater Fishing segment decreased 37.0% to $158,200 per unit for the three months ended September 30, 2021 driven primarily by mix of models due mostly to the inclusion of lower priced models from the recent acquisition of Maverick Boat Group on December 31, 2020, partially offset by year over year price increases. Net sales per unit for the Cobalt segment increased 25.5% to $121,913 per unit for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020, driven primarily by a favorable model mix and year over year price increases.

Cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased $58.5 million, or 43.3%, to $193.7 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in cost of sales was driven by higher costs related to higher net sales in all segments, increased prices due to limited supply from supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures that have increased prices on parts and components. In the Malibu segment, higher per unit material and labor costs contributed $10.9 million to the increase in cost of sales and were driven by an increased mix of larger product that corresponded with higher net sales per unit. Within our Saltwater Fishing segment, higher volumes, primarily related to the acquisition of Maverick Boat Group, drove $29.9 million of increase in cost of sales which was also modestly impacted by higher per unit costs. In the Cobalt segment, higher per unit material and labor costs contributed $9.7 million to the increase in cost of sales and were driven by an increased mix of larger product that corresponded with higher net sales per unit.

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased $14.0 million, or 30.6%, to $59.8 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in gross profit was driven primarily by higher sales revenue partially offset by the increased cost of sales for the reasons noted above. Gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased 170 basis points from 25.3% to 23.6% driven primarily by mix of models due mostly to the inclusion of lower priced models from the Maverick Boat Group, which we acquired on December 31, 2020.

“We continue to capitalize on the movement towards larger, more feature-rich boats, even as we enter the offseason, and as a result, our backlog remains unprecedented,” Springer said. “Malibu’s lineup of innovative, best-in-class products is feeding our customers’ tremendous appetite. Our larger 25 LSV and T250 models, coupled with the booming sales of our premium M-Series is also driving enhanced margins for the business, while our new Cobalt R-Series remains highly sought after by customers. As Maverick advances its plant expansion and integration efforts, we see an opportunity to drive increased productivity as well. As we move through fiscal year 2022, we remain optimistic thanks to record low inventories and sustained record-breaking retail demand, and we believe we are well-positioned to further deliver value for our shareholders.”