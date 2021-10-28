SeaDek promotes new director of marketing

SeaDek Marine Products, manufacturer of non-skid traction products for the marine environment, announced the promotion of Sasha Tinkham from marketing manager to director of marketing, effective October 25, 2021. Sasha will oversee all global marketing efforts and lead an exceptional in-house team of designers and marketing specialists.

“Sasha has been a great addition to the SeaDek family and has proven her ability to lead and adapt in a dynamic, quickly-growing manufacturing company.” said Jason Gardner, SeaDek VP of marketing and advertising. “Her analytical and data-driven approach to decision making in addition to her ability to organize and lead a team of creative professionals has made her a valuable asset to the company and the perfect person to lead our strategic marketing efforts in the years to come.”

Joining the SeaDek team in 2018 as Marketing Manager, Sasha has gained a comprehensive knowledge of the marine industry and the company’s diverse customer segments. Some of her achievements include: establishing strong relationships with marketing contacts at our leading OEMs, managing our SEM/SEO program which has driven substantial increases in revenue since May 2019, management of website development and continuous improvement, internal process improvements and automation utilizing multiple platforms such as Base Camp, Smartsheet, Klaviyo, and Trustpilot just to name a few, expanding market reach, and working with our exceptional design team to refine our corporate branding.

Sasha is a graduate of Regis University where she obtained a Master of Business Administration Degree in Marketing (cum laude). She comes from a diverse marketing background with experience at Dunkin’ Brands and Subaru of America, where she held the position of Associate Field Marketing Manager and Digital Marketing Specialist respectively.