Rollick expands leadership team

Rollick Inc., a relationship technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, announced the addition of John Neale as chief financial officer and Amy Norris as head of dealer solutions. These leadership appointments position Rollick to continue driving company growth and strengthen its role as a marketing technology leader in outdoor vehicle sales.

Based in Austin, Neale brings nearly 20 years of experience in finance roles. He describes himself as both an operational and strategic-minded leader that seeks to bring meaning to the numbers. His previous roles were with Coastal Holding Company, Retail Solutions, Inc., ClearCare, and QAD. Neale is responsible for Rollick’s finance and business analytics.

“John will be a tremendous contributor to Rollick’s growth over the next few years,” said Rollick CEO and Co-Founder Bernie Brenner. “With his experience in both private equity and public markets, he’s a great addition to our senior team.”

Based outside of Washington, D.C., Norris brings 15 years of experience in vehicle sales and has a significant background in building and operating a company’s dealer acquisition strategy. Previous sales leadership roles include CARFAX and VinSolutions, a Cox Automotive company. She’s been responsible for setting strategic direction, sales operations, team building, forecasting, and managing tactical implementation.

“Amy has run large inside and outside sales teams for dealer sales and support,” said Brenner. “She has a record of outstanding results and I’m so excited that she’s joined the team.”