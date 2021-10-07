RBFF names new president and CEO

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) announced Dave Chanda as the organization’s new president and chief executive officer. In his new role, Chanda will manage all aspects of RBFF operations and assume responsibility for meeting the strategic goals set by RBFF leadership.

Chanda, who originally joined the RBFF team in 2017 as Vice President of State & Federal Engagement, brings to the role more than 30 years of leadership expertise. “What an incredible honor to be selected to lead RBFF,” said Chanda. “I have had a 23-year long association with this organization and have always been a steadfast supporter of their goals and mission. I look forward to continuing to work with this talented team as we continue to grow fishing and boating opportunities throughout the country.”

“Dave has made tremendous progress advancing state recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) efforts during his time at RBFF,” said RBFF Board Chairman and ZEBCO past president Jeff Pontius. “We believe he has the knowledge and expertise to continue driving forward RBFF’s successful initiatives while also identifying innovative new solutions that will both support stakeholders and keep fishing and boating relevant with today’s consumers.”

Prior to joining RBFF, Chanda had a 37-year career with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, including 11 years as the agency’s Director. Chanda is the former president of the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies (AFWA) and was a key player on RBFF’s Board of Directors for nine years. He holds a Masters’ Degree in Public Administration from Rutgers University and is currently pursuing a Masters’ Degree in Marketing from Johns Hopkins University.

Chanda succeeds Frank Peterson, who joined RBFF in 2007. During Peterson’s tenure, RBFF contributed to marked increases in fishing license sales, attracted millions of new anglers to fishing, and helped grow the percentage of adults who participate in recreational boating to record numbers.

“I’ve known Dave for many years, and I can’t think of a better person to carry forward the important work we do to increase participation in fishing and boating and the critical conservation efforts that rely on it,” said Peterson. “Adding to Dave’s extensive experience working with state and federal agencies, he is surrounded by a talented group of marketing professionals who are dedicated to RBFF’s mission.”

“I also want to thank Frank and acknowledge his leadership in working on behalf of the boating and fishing communities these last 15 years. He has been a good friend and mentor,” added Chanda. Chanda officially assumes his new role on January 1, 2022.