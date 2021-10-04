2022 AMI Conference & Expo registration opens

Association of Marina Industries

Registration for the Association of Marina Industries (AMI) Conference & Expo, formerly the International Marina & Boatyard Conference (IMBC), is now open at marinaassociation.org/conferenceandexpo. Entering its 20th year, the conference will be held February 1-3, 2022, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL.

AMI is planning a face-to-face event in 2022. Conference fees begin at $399 and include unlimited access to all educational seminars, regional round tables, workshops, food and beverages, and entry into the exhibit hall and admission to all networking and social events. It also includes entry to the AMI member meeting, followed by a first-time attendee reception, and the opening night Exhibit Hall Party.

The conference’s five tracks this year include: Building Your Dream Team; What Does the Future Hold?; Customer Experience: Lessons from the Masters; Leading Your Organization for Positive Impact; Marina and Boatyard Management and Operations; and Marina Design and Engineering. These sessions will offer training on hiring top performers and developing industry leaders, customer service lessons from Disney and NASCAR customer experience leadership, future of drystack architecture and engineering, and COVID updates for the industry—to name just a few. The conference begins with pre-conference workshops—a Marina 101 session focusing on entry-level education, a safety protocols and best practices workshop, and a marina design and engineering workshop—focusing on marina development and renovation and project management. These pre-conference sessions require pre-registration and an added fee. The dozens of conference keynotes, breakout sessions and workshops offer a broad selection of training opportunities targeting all levels of an organization’s team—from entry-level to top-level management. Each day of intense learning closes with receptions and socials, providing the opportunity for continued industry networking.

"In-person events are back, and we are excited to be a part of that! This will be our first year in our new location and with our new name, the AMI Conference & Expo. Although the name has changed, the conference has not. It continues to be the place where marina and boatyard professionals come for personal and professional growth and networking that can build life-long relationships; it is the annual event for our industry," says AMI Chair Chris Petty. "The industry has experienced significant growth over the past few years, and we are ready to get down to business. The AMI Conference & Expo is the best place to get that done.”

As well as full conference passes, one-day passes, and exhibit hall passes are available. AMI members receive a discount on all passes. In addition to the benefits of full conference and one-day passes, the marina and boatyard field trip is available for an additional $75 for AMI members and $100 for non-members. Exhibit hall-only and guest passes are also available for purchase.

Pre-registration rates are available until Friday, January 28, 2022. Onsite registration rates are an additional $20 and begin at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022.