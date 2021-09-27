Smartgyro announces new SG20 at IBEX

Smartgyro has announced the addition of the SG20 unit to further expand its unique range of advanced gyroscopic stabilizers.

The latest model is suitable for boats from 45 feet to 55 feet and strengthens Smartgyro’s comprehensive line-up of stabilizers to provide more options for boat owners and builders.

Encompassing vessels from 45 feet to 70 feet, the growing SG series now consists of the SG20, SG40 and SG80, with further units under development.

The new SG20 offers all the industry-first design benefits and advanced roll reduction technology associated with the Smartgyro name.

The outstanding innovation of the stabilizers engineered by the YANMAR-backed company is the cutting-edge modular mechanical design, ensuring the range is unique to the market as the only gyro units that can be serviced, maintained and assembled directly inside the boat.

Negating the need for the whole gyro to be shipped back to the factory, the structure of the units enables seamless installation and onboard maintenance. The sophisticated stabilization solution therefore minimizes time spent on maintenance and reduces vessel downtime, while creating new design opportunities for builders and increasing the potential for installation in vessels with small access spaces.

Sander Gesink, Smartgyro Marketing Director, said: “We are pleased to announce that the SG20 will be added to the Smartgyro line-up and will be available to the market from Q1 2022. The expansion of the range increases the options for boat builders looking for sophisticated solutions offering flexible design opportunities and easy installation. The variety of vessels now covered by our new portfolio also ensures that more boaters will be able to experience the unique benefits of our gyro stabilizers so they can maximize their time on the water and enjoy a positive onboard experience.”