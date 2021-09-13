Northwest Marine Trade Association announces Grow Boating grants

The Northwest Marine Trade Association (NMTA) is pleased to announce the 2021 grant program for non-profits or for-profit entities applying for a specific grow boating purpose.

The grants are being awarded through the NMTA’s Grow Boating program whose mission is to increase the number of boaters and encourage current boaters to boat more often. Since 2003, NMTA has spent nearly $2 million to promote boating in the Pacific Northwest through various events, sponsorships, grants, and programs. The NMTA will award 10 grants of $1,000 each by December 31, 2021.

The application process is now open and closes October 31, 2021. Grants will be announced in December 2021 and funds distributed to grantees in the spring of 2022. More information about the grant program, types of programs funded, and the application can be found at http://www.nmta.net/grants

NMTA’s Grow Boating program is funded by a portion of space rental fees collected by the association at its Seattle Boat Show each January. Although there was no in-person Seattle Boat Show in 2021, through the Grow Boating committee’s careful stewardship of funds, the program has reserves. The committee felt it was important to continue its grant work and voted to spend from its reserves to fund the 2021 grants.

“We know that many groups and programs were hard hit by COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, so we’re very pleased to be able to offer these grants to help our valuable community-based organizations continue their amazing programs,” said Karsten McIntosh, NMTA’s Director of Grow Communications.

Applications must fall into one the following categories:

· Youth Boating Grant

Awarded to a group or organization seeking funding support for an event or program aimed specifically at getting or increasing youth participation in boating activities.

· Discover Boating Grant

Awarded to a group or organization seeking funding support for an event or program aimed specifically at introducing new people to boating.

· Boater Education / Safety Grant

Awarded to a group or organization seeking funding support for an event or program aimed specifically at educating new or current boaters on how to be safe on the water.

To apply for a NMTA Grow Boating grant, visit http://www.nmta.net/grants.