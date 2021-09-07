Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing says their Marine and RV Dealer Trade Shows are going virtual

Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, Inc. says their Marine & RV Dealer Trade Shows for

Las Vegas and Ohio will be transitioning to a live virtual platform.

The company issued the following in a press release:

After careful consideration and deliberation, we have decided to cancel the physical Land ‘N’ Sea Dealer Shows in Las Vegas and Ohio due to the continued resurgence of Covid‐19 and rising effects of the various emerging variants.

Our number one priority remains the health and well‐being of our attendees, exhibitors and employees.

We feel that the current situation will make it impossible to provide the industry‐leading show experience you have come to expect.

In order to continuously service our customers, we will be replacing the “in‐person” shows with live virtual events for Las Vegas on October 14‐16 and for Ohio on November 4‐5.

Advertisement

Dealer already registered for both shows will be automatically transferred to the virtual shows.