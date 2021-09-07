Discover Boating launches new video series

Discover Boating is launching a new digital video series, ‘Boating Basics: Pro Tips,’ powered by Progressive®, on its YouTube channel to engage and educate boaters.

The first video debut, “Preparing for a Day on the Water,” features a pre-departure boating checklist all boaters should have every time they pull off the dock. This critical checklist includes U.S. Coast Guard required boat safety equipment, such as life jackets or PFDs, fire extinguisher, visual distress signals, sound signaling devices, and a throwable floatation device.

“Boaters, especially the newcomers, are seeking boating tips that can provide the nautical know-how they need to enjoy a stress-free day on the water,” said Ellen Bradley, NMMA senior vice president & chief brand officer. “Discover Boating’s new video content series is a helpful solution that delivers expert tips – from boating basics to safety-related reminders – in an easy-to-digest format that meets the needs of today’s consumer.”

For more information, check out the full article on DiscoverBoating.com.

Stay tuned for the release of episodes 2-5 featuring a variety of boating topics such as how to launch a boat, driving and docking tips, and understanding the rules of the water.

You can also subscribe to the Discover Boating YouTube channel.