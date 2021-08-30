Vycom welcomes Rob Ferguson for marine business

Vycom, a manufacturer of plastic sheet products, says Rob Ferguson has joined the team as market development manager in charge of the company’s marine and outdoor living products. He will be responsible for business development and new product launches while working with supplier and manufacturing partners to oversee the company’s efforts in these growth markets.

“We’re extremely pleased that Rob has joined our industry-leading team, bringing with him a strong working knowledge of outdoor application requirements,” said Kevin Duffy, vice president, sales and marketing for Vycom. “His depth of experience within the polymer industry and technical background brings a fresh perspective to help propel expansion in outdoor living and marine markets that have recently been surging.”

Ferguson joins Vycom from Chroma Color Corporation where he was the market development specialist. Before that, he was the director of technical and business development for Plastics Color Corp.