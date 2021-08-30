50th Newport International Boat Show offers family fun

Newport Exhibition Group, owners and producers of the Newport International Boat Show, announced a number of pre-show promotions and events as part of the show’s 50th Anniversary, which kicks-off September 16 – 19, 2021, in Newport, Rhode Island.



The Newport International Boat Show is committed to producing an event that ensures the safety and well-being of its exhibitors, attendees, staff, and the entire community. The show will follow and comply with all recommended safety protocols and guidelines put forth by state and local health officials. Though mask-wearing outdoors has not been mandated in Rhode Island at this time, Show organizers recommend that they be worn inside tents and seminar rooms. For a complete list of the Show’s safety protocols, visit newportboatshow.com/attending-the-show/show-info.



There will be parking at Easton’s Beach, located at 175 Memorial Boulevard. Continuous shuttle bus service to and from the show entrance (approximately 1.6 miles) is complimentary with the purchase of a parking pass. Hours of operation: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. A parking pass for the Easton’s Beach parking lot can be purchased in advance online or at the beach entrance when you arrive. Click here for parking and admission tickets. Please note, parking passes purchased online must be ordered at least 24 hours before the day you plan to attend the Show.



At the center of the show site, in The Bohlin tent, there will be beverage sampling, a Silent Auction with proceeds benefitting The Boys & Girls Club of Newport County and live music daily. 50th Anniversary clothing and merchandise can also be purchased as a special souvenir.



Once inside the gates, the 2021 Newport For New Products Awards Program will highlight new boats and products making their official U.S. debut. Look for NFNP decals and burgees designating each entry. On Friday, awards will be given for Best New Powerboat, Best New Sailboat, Best New Product; for navigation, boat operation, maintenance, and safety; and Best New Weather Gear (wearable). In addition, boating enthusiasts can vote online prior to the Show opening for their favorite new boat entry in the ‘People’s Choice Award’.



Freedom Boat Club will offer 90-minute on-the-water training sessions designed to help participants become better, safer and more confident boaters. For the full schedule of courses with Freedom Boat Club certified captains, visit newportboatshow.com/seminar-schedule/.



“With just a few weeks until opening day, show programming has kicked into high gear,” said Nancy Piffard, show director of Newport Exhibition Group. “Everyone involved, from sponsors and media partners to exhibitors and local businesses, have so much in store for attendees. We are positive that our 50th Anniversary will be one to remember.”



Celebrating 50 years, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors from around the world with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15 to 90 feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters.