Suntex Marinas acquires Faro Blanco

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex)announced its first acquisition within its new partnership with Centerbridge Capital and Resilient Capital Partners – the Faro Blanco Marina located in Marathon in the Florida Keys.

Faro Blanco is a first-class marina that offers safety, privacy, entertainment, activities, parking, convenient fuel and pump out services, dockside hookups and a resort-owned restaurant facing the marina, all in a setting with magnificent sunsets and expansive views. The Marina consists of 74 slips and accommodates vessels between 35- and 140-feet. The contiguous Faro Blanco Resort is pursuing major renovation to the hotel and grounds, with an expanded pool area, waterslide, tiki huts and more. Marina guests have full access to the hotel’s outdoor amenities and restaurant.

“The Suntex team is so excited to add such an iconic destination to our premier network of marina assets,” said Bryan Redmond, founder and president of Suntex Marinas. “Faro Blanco fits in perfectly with the type of location and amenities that make the Suntex experience so desirable for our customer base. We are appreciative that owners of the adjacent Faro Blanco Resort, EOS Investors, has entrusted Suntex to take the Faro Blanco Marina to a level of excellence in line with their vision for the entire property.”