Smartgyro expands US, European markets

Gyroscopic stabilization company Smartgyro has confirmed it will launch its expanded range of advanced SG units to the European and US markets at several key shows and exhibitions this year.

The technology specialist has announced a busy schedule of events to raise awareness about the unique capabilities of the sophisticated Smartgyro units and strengthen its industry profile as part of a rapid company growth strategy.

Bringing the leading roll reduction and design benefits of the modular Smartgyro solution to more vessel sizes and boat owners, the three-model portfolio featuring the new SG20 stabilizer will be unveiled to consumers for the first time in September.

Smartgyro will showcase the latest unit to visitors during the Cannes Yachting Festival at the French Riviera setting, starting on Sep. 7, 2021, to Italian and Mediterranean audiences at Genoa Boat Show and will introduce the full range to the UK market through new dealer Golden Arrow Marine at Southampton International Boat Show.

Marine industry professionals and boaters visiting US shows will be able to see the Smartgyro stabilizers at IBEX, Annapolis Powerboat Show and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

In November, the technology specialist will exhibit at METSTRADE for the first time as a YANMAR-backed company to take the opportunity to highlight the innovations and unique features behind the development of its products to the international leisure marine industry.

The main focus during the show season is to highlight the benefits of the Smartgyro stabilizers, including reduced vessel downtime with seamless installation and onboard maintenance, and innovative technology for enhanced experience and comfort on the water for boat owners and crew.

Shipping of the current models, the SG40, for boats from 50 ft. to 60 ft., and the SG80, for vessels up to 80 ft., is already underway to dealers and customers. The new SG20 has been developed for the mid-size sector, opening up opportunities for owners of smaller boats from 45 ft. to 55 ft.

Due to the modular mechanical design, the compact Smartgyro stabilizers can be assembled directly inside the boat and serviced while onboard, minimizing time spent on maintenance, creating new design opportunities for builders and increasing the potential for installation in vessels with small access spaces. Ideal for both new builds and refit installations, the SG range also features design innovations within the control electronics, braking system, cooling system and vacuum enclosure to maximize roll reduction, performance and efficiency.

Smartgyro is expanding its dealer network and has confirmed two new partnerships this week with South Shore Marine & Diesel Ltd in Ireland and Sunshine Marine in China, adding to current dealers including Golden Arrow Marine in the UK, Nautor’s Swan Global Service in Spain, Pacific Maritime Services in Australia and Gillen Yacht Services in the US. With increasing interest and demand from boat owners and builders, La Spezia, Italy-based Smartgyro has reinforced its team structure and moved to new headquarters as the company’s growth continues.