Lowe Boats introduces new brand identity

Building on its 50-year reputation for performance and durability, Lowe Boats unveiled new product designs and features, messaging, and a logo to attract the next generation of consumers.

“We're passionate about delivering amazing experiences on the water for our customers, and we have a long history of delivering world class boats that last generations,” said Greg Falkner, General Manger, Lowe Boats, in a company press release. “The bold new direction for Lowe is built upon this strong foundation to honor our current customer's passion for the outdoors while evolving the brand to dynamically attract the next generation of boaters.”

As part of the relaunch for the brand, the new creative direction not only changes the logo and color palette, but the boats themselves. The rollout of the new brand is highlighted by the completely reimagined 2022 SS Pontoon and Bay Series models and will be carried through Lowe’s full lineup in upcoming model years.

“This new era for Lowe is only as strong as our products, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to launch these unrivaled designs with our consumers in mind, with our new branding, which matches our bold new style,” continued Falkner.