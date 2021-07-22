Coast Guard Foundation to host livestream event

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced it will honor the Coast Guard’s proud legacy of service and highlight its heroes from across the Nation with the inaugural Heroes of the Coast Guard livestream event on the 231st birthday of the Coast Guard, August 4, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT.

The 60-minute program will feature behind-the-scenes access to Coast Guard rescues, and will allow attendees to see the challenges these brave individuals face to protect and patrol our waterways. The event will also spotlight the role the Foundation plays in supporting members and their families and strengthening the entire Coast Guard community.

Actor, author, and philanthropist Gary Sinise will make an appearance along with Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz and Vice Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan. The lead sponsors of the event are Lockheed Martin and Cheniere Energy. Additional sponsors include Ceres, Conoco Phillips and the Saint Francis Yacht Club.

“We typically associate the Coast Guard with lifesaving rescues of people aboard sinking vessels in stormy seas, saving individuals from dangerous, fast-rising flood waters during hurricanes, or searching for missing swimmers off coastal beaches,” said Susan Ludwig, Coast Guard Foundation president. “But we don’t often think about all the other missions they accomplish every day, the unseen efforts on behalf of all Americans, in and out of the water, 365 days a year. At our livestream event, you’ll get a glimpse into the breadth of what our Coast Guard heroes do on a daily basis to serve our nation. Please join us to help support these brave individuals.”

For more information and to register for the livestream Heroes of the Coast Guard event, click here. To register via Facebook, click here.

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, please visit www.coastguardfoundation.org or call (860) 535-0786.