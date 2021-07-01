Skeeter announces exclusive Johnson Outdoors partnership

Skeeter announced a renewed, exclusive relationship with Johnson Outdoors that will put Minn Kota Raptors with Active Anchoring on most of its premiere bass boat models within the performance-driven ZXR, FXR and SX lines.

“Johnson Outdoors products are known for exceptional quality, durability and performance – they are a natural fit for Skeeter bass boats,” said Jeff Stone, Sr. vice president, Skeeter Boats. “When anglers choose Skeeter boats equipped with trolling motors, chargers, shallow water anchors, electronics and other Johnson Outdoor products, they know their boats will deliver exceptional fishing experiences every time.”

In addition to selecting Minn Kota Raptors with Active Anchoring as shallow water anchors for the FXR, ZXR and SX models, the renewed relationship with Johnson Outdoors will also facilitate increased networking and functionality between other boat equipment including chargers, graphs, and trolling motors.