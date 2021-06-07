Chaparral and Robalo award 2021 scholarships

Chaparral Boats, Inc. and Robalo Boats LLC awarded $70,000 in college scholarships to seven graduating seniors who are the sons and daughters of employees of the Chaparral and Robalo family.

“We are committed to assisting those who have worked with us throughout the years, and we want the next generation to succeed without feeling the financial burden often associated with continuing education. I am proud of the scholarship we offer and look forward to seeing its impact for years to come," said Buck Pegg, founder of Chaparral Boats, Inc.

Since 2001, Chaparral Boats, Inc. and Robalo Boats LLC have awarded 95 scholarships totaling $883,000.

The 2021 Scholarship Award Recipients are:

Paul Clendenin– Berrien County High School

Emma Cornelius – Berrien County High School

Kayden Everett – Berrien County High School

Clay Griffin – Berrien County High School

Dalton Hand – Berrien County High School

Morgan Nix – Berrien County High School

Adrian Torres – Atkinson County High School

Buck Pegg and company staff congratulated each recipient and their parents during a luncheon held in their honor.