Southern Marinas and KSL Capital Partners form partnership

Southern Marinas, owner and operator of marina properties, and an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, an investor in travel and leisure businesses, are pleased to announce their partnership to acquire and operate a portfolio of marinas across North America.

"KSL is excited to partner with Southern Marina’s highly experienced management team to help continue to build upon their track record of success,” said John Ege, Partner at KSL. "With highly attractive industry fundamentals, including strong barriers to entry and growing demand for quality boating experiences, we have been exploring various opportunities to invest in the marina space for a number of years. We believe we have found an exceptional partner in Southern Marinas.”

Southern Marinas, whose principals include Mitchell Jones, Drew Gendron and Gary Rosmarin, look to continue their recent success in the marina space. "We could not envision a better partner than KSL, whose experience is unrivaled in the travel and leisure market,” said Gendron. "With a robust pipeline of properties in place, our partnership plans to close on a number of key acquisitions in the near term to anchor the growth of our portfolio.”

“We have spent several years getting to know KSL and are impressed by their leadership team’s long term track record of consistently growing value for all stakeholders,” Jones added. "Over the past 20 years, we have been privileged to help marina owners transition successfully into the next phase of their lives by purchasing their marina assets. Through our partnership with KSL, our Southern Marinas team will provide even more opportunities to sellers in search of the right people to continue their legacies.”

The principals of Southern Marinas have been involved in the acquisition and management of over 50 marinas and resort properties throughout the United States for more than 20 years.