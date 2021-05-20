Dometic Marine promotes Bill Longacre

Dometic Marine has announced the promotion of Bill Longacre to the important position of Vice President, After Market Sales & eCommerce.

Longacre is a marine industry veteran with more than a decade of experience with Teleflex Marine/SeaStar Solutions, as well as Dometic Marine. His background also includes expertise in the areas of consumer electronics, new product marketing, rep groups and channel management. This combination of broad industry knowledge and direct experience with Dometic Marine products will be critical as Longacre works to grow the company’s aftermarket and retail business.

Longacre will also be tasked with leading Dometic Marine’s growth in the field of eCommerce, to better meet the needs of customers and the industry in an ever changing and evolving digital business world.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Bill over the years, and have grown to trust his judgment and appreciate the energy he brings to every new challenge,” said Eric Fetchko, president of Dometic Marine. “He will continue to report directly to me in this expanded role, where he will focus on driving new growth through distribution, retail and eCommerce channels. I am fully confident that Bill is the best person for this important role, and excited about what the future holds for our company,” added Fetchko.