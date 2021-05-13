Hagadone Marine Group names new GM

Hagadone Marine Group based out of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho recently announced that Monica Rozier has been appointed as the new General Manager.

Monica (pronounced “Mone-icka”) is an award-winning executive leader who has been consistently recognized in her past roles for exceeding sales goals, producing bottom-line results and leading a team with unmatchable passion and drive.

“Monica’s appointment as General Manager is a key milestone in our marine journey,” says Craig Brosenne, Hagadone Marine Group president. “Her energy, enthusiasm and valuable experience will be an integral part of our team. Monica will be a huge asset to the Marine Division of Hagadone Corporation and will provide incredible leadership and talent to our ever-growing team, which currently stands at over 200 employees. She will be a true mover and shaker in this industry.”

Monica comes to Hagadone Marine Group from Hayden Beverage Company, in which she was the General Manager for over six years. Prior to her time at Hayden Beverage, Monica has extensive experience as the Director of Sales for Central Washington T-Mobile, District Manager for Sprint out of Spokane, as well as the Corporate Training Manager for Hagadone Hospitality.

Monica will be overseeing Marine Group operations including, but not limited to, Sales, Service, Delivery, Parts, Pro Shop, Quick Launch, Maintenance, Transportation, Yard, Service Production, Detail and Fiberglass.

Monica resides in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with her husband Steve, who is the IT Manager at The Coeur d’Alene Resort, and their dog Duke. Together Monica and Steve have two children: Nicole (23) and Marcus (20). Nicole studied Chemical Engineering at Louisiana State University (LSU) and Marcus is attending Arizona State University (ASU), majoring in Computer Science with an emphasis in Cybersecurity. Monica holds her Bachelors Degree in Hotel & Restaurant Administration from Washington State University and is an avid “Coug” fan. In fact, a custom Coug emblem can even be found on the swim deck of their Cobalt boat.