NMMA celebrates ABC 2021

The virtual 2021 American Boating Congress begins Wednesday

NMMA successfully concluded its annual advocacy summit, the American Boating Congress (ABC), April 21-22. The two-day virtual event brought together nearly 400 participants and recreational boating advocates, who heard from keynote speakers Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and White House Senior Policy Advisor Cedric Richmond.

NMMA presented three awards over the course of the virtual ABC, including the 2021 Legislator of the Year, the BoatPAC Champion for Growth Award, and the Hammond Marine Industry Leadership Award.

NMMA presented the 2021 Legislator of the Year award to Representative Lois Frankel (D-FL-21) for her commendable service to the recreational boating industry as co-chair of the Congressional Boating Caucus.

Joe Lewis, owner of Mount Dora Boating Center & Marina, was recognized as this year’s recipient of the BoatPAC Champion for Growth Award. This award is given annually to an individual or company that has recognized the importance of BoatPAC’s mission and advocacy. Mr. Lewis has gone above and beyond in his efforts on behalf of the recreational boating industry and BoatPAC.

The NMMA Foundation for Recreational Boating Safety, Education and Environmental Awareness recognized Bruce Van Wagoner, President-Marine Group of Wells Fargo (retired), as the recipient of the 2021 Hammond Marine Industry Leadership Award. A 45-year veteran of the industry, Van Wagoner has showcased extraordinary service, commitment and dedication to the long-term health of the recreational boating industry.