Freedom Boat Club accelerates midwest growth

Freedom Boat Club announces U.K. expansion

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation and the world’s largest boat club, announced their continued expansion in the midwest with the establishment of Freedom Boat Club of Greater Milwaukee.

This is the company’s first club in the state of Wisconsin, and brings Freedom’s footprint to 32 states across the U.S.

Additionally, as part of the company’s expansion plans in Chicago announced a few weeks ago, Freedom will open two new club locations this spring, one in Diversey Harbor as part of FBC of Chicago and another in Fox Lake, west of Chicago, as part of FBC Chain of Lakes.

The new Milwaukee location will be at McKinley Marina in downtown Milwaukee with six slips secured for the initial opening slated for the start of the 2021 boating season.

“We have been looking at the Wisconsin market for quite some time and are excited to bring Freedom Boat Club to Milwaukee with plans to quickly expand throughout the state,” said Scott Ward, Freedom Boat Club Corporate Territories vice president. “The proximity between Milwaukee and Chicago provides our members opportunities for new experiences throughout the Upper Midwest. Both areas represent active and passionate communities of boaters, and we are looking forward to an incredible 2021 boating season, as well as our continued expansion in these markets to serve our members.”

Freedom Boat Club of Milwaukee is now Freedom’s eighth corporate owned territory joining Southwest Florida, Southeast Florida, Raleigh, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, Chicago, Illinois, Long Island, New York and the United Kingdom.