Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing hosts Screamin’ Reels Tournament

Women, men and teens are invited to a non intimidating LLGF Fishing Screamin’ Reels tournament with education June 11-13, 2021 in Islamorada, FL. Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the tournament kicks off on Friday with a presentation on offshore fishing and conservation, plus a meet and greet from 6-8 pm at The Tavernier Elks Club.

Saturday and Sunday is fishing, learning on the water and friendly angler competition for inshore and offshore species, departing from Whale Harbor Marina, Islamorada. Participants can fish from their own boats or charters supplied by the organization.

Prizes will be awarded to individual anglers, including Penn combos, art prints and other fishing items, presented on Sunday upon the return of boats at Whale Harbor. Prizes for inshore and offshore species and releases include Heaviest Fish Overall, Offshore Billfish Release, Party Boat award, Junior Angler, Longest Inshore Fish, Wild Card prizes and more.

This tournament offers easy rules and is perfect for novice anglers. Charter boats fill quickly so early registration is encouraged. Registration is $89 early entry, $99 regular per adult angler, $45 for teens and includes about $20 in gifts.

2021 LLGF event plans with fishing offered schedule includes:

April 23-25 South Florida Offshore seminar

May 15-16 Gulf Coast Inshore Saltwater Weekend Seminar

June 11-13 Keys Fishing Learning on the Water Inshore and Offshore

Oct. 15-17 Keys Saltwater Weekend Seminar Inshore and offshore

Nov. 20-21 St. Augustine Surf Fishing Academy