Yamaha introduces upgraded V MAX SHO and more

Yamaha Marine recently unveiled a handful of new products including the upgraded V MAX SHO, Battery Management System and Analog Gauge Lines.

The newly upgraded 4.2-liter V MAX SHO outboard has a full 40% more charging capacity and contemporary styling as it enters a new era of reliable service.

“The newly upgraded 4.2-liter V MAX SHO follows a familiar theme requested by Yamaha customers: make it better, but don’t change it too much,” said Ben Speciale, president, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “The V MAX SHO was the first outboard to prove a four-stroke outboard could be as light and powerful as a two-stroke. It now takes battery charging capability from 50 to 70 amps, a full 40% more. That extra juice greatly improves the boat’s power margins and gives anglers confidence that the systems on their boat have plenty of power to take them wherever they need to go.”

Tested by tournament anglers and weekend warriors alike, V MAX SHO outboards are renowned for their power, performance and reliability coupled with smooth, quiet operation and incredible fuel economy.

At 200, 225 or 250 prop-shaft horsepower, and with select models available with a 25-inch shaft, these outboards are appropriate for a variety of applications, fresh water and coastal. Yamaha also offers an optional isolator lead to better charge house or trolling batteries.

Also new is Yamaha’s exclusive TotalTilt feature. With a double tap of the trim button, new SHO models will tilt from current position to full tilt up (or to tilt limit setting, whichever is lowest) or down to the engagement of the trim rams without further interaction by the operator (for safety, a warning horn will sound before and during these operations). A simple push of the tilt button can also stop movement anywhere in between. TotalTilt eliminates the need to hold the trim button making it easier for trailering or trimming the outboard up in shallow situations.

The newly upgraded 4.2-liter V MAX SHO remains mechanically operated and uses hydraulic steering, so it maintains familiarity, ease of rigging and service. It is suitable for cable-driven foot pedal applications. With flexible gauge options from conventional analog gauges, or digital with the new CL5 digital touchscreen display or the CL7 full function MFD, the SHO outboards offer the power, performance and reliability boaters demand along with added charging power.

Yamaha’s new V MAX SHO will be available in May.

All-New Yamaha Battery Management System (BMS)

With today’s increased demand for on-board DC power, the layout and management of necessary power systems is both more important and complex. Yamaha’s new Battery Management System (BMS) simplifies and streamlines DC power systems for Yamaha-powered boats in twin-quint DEC engine configurations using the Helm Master EX system.

Yamaha’s new Battery Management System provides advanced on-board power management that’s simpler, cleaner and faster to install than typical conventional systems. It requires only two starting batteries on triple through quint installations to reliably and confidently start the outboards, all while keeping them safely charged and ready. BMS also provides the potential for more room in the boat and a cleaner bilge, while making battery care and management significantly easier for the customer.

BMS also provides more flexibility for battery use and configuration. Yamaha’s new BMS also reduces the number of starting batteries required in triple through quint installations to just two. That means more room and less weight in the boat or the option for more batteries in the house bank.

The all-new Yamaha Battery Management System will be available this summer with the quint version available in fall.

New Classic and Sport Yamaha Analog Gauge Lines

Many of today’s boats use analog gauges to complete their look and provide the operator with vital engine and boat information. Yamaha now has two new complete lines of analog gauges. Stylish and precise, these gauges are available in either Classic or Sport styles. For greater customization, each line comes with four different combinations to better compliment many of today’s boats that use analog gauges. Each combination features a 7000-rpm tachometer and a 50-mph or 75-mph speedometer in standard four-inch size, and fuel, trim, water pressure and voltmeter gauges in matching two-inch size.

The new Yamaha Analog Gauge lines will be available in April 2021.