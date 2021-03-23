IBEX returns to Tampa

Celebrating 30 years, the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) returns to the Tampa Convention Center September 28-30, 2021.

As North America’s largest technical trade event for marine industry professionals, IBEX producers are well underway planning for a successful and safe in-person event, which will offer attendees access to more than 700+ exhibits in the exhibit halls, outdoor display space, and on the IBEX Docks.

The 2021 event will also feature its comprehensive training and education program from industry experts and associations. Registration will open soon.

The Tampa Convention Center stands ready to host IBEX. Over the past several months, the center has implemented their TCC Ready campaign, which ensures all events are conducted in the most safe and responsible manner.

In addition to the TCC Ready campaign, the convention center has also achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. This means the Tampa Convention Center has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility.

For more information about the Tampa Convention Center’s health and safety initiatives and their recent renovations, visit: https://www.tampagov.net/tcc/news/tampa-convention-center-updates.