MMTA releases two new workforce industry videos

The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA) is pleased to announce the release of two new videos highlighting the boating industry, with a focus on industry jobs in Massachusetts. The videos will lead the viewer to the Massachusetts Marine Trades Educational Trust (MMTET) website: http://massboatingcareers.com .

Recognizing the importance of workforce development within the boating industry in Massachusetts, the MMTA & MMTET have made this issue a top priority over the years and are excited to distribute both videos.

The MMTA has been very fortunate to have a strong legislative boating caucus within the Massachusetts state house working with them to support our workforce endeavors over the last few years with funding. The MMTA has utilized this funding to work with boating industry businesses, schools, state officials, Mass hire centers, job seekers and more, to help focus on this initiative and support the industry.