Get On Board boating and fishing campaign extended

Get On Board is a public service initiative from Take Me Fishing and Discover Boating to raise awareness about the health and wellness benefits of fishing and boating while social distancing. The campaign invites people from all walks of life to gear up, get out and leave stress in their wake. Learn more at www.TakeMeFishing.org/GetOnBoard or www.DiscoverBoating.com and join the movement on social media using the hashtag #TheWaterIsOpen.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas are continuing their collaboration on the industry-wide Get On Board consumer marketing campaign. The program is aimed at recruiting and retaining new participants during the upcoming fishing and boating season.

“Fishing and boating have become important mainstays for consumers to keep up with their health and safety,” said Stephanie Vatalaro, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for RBFF. “Our top priority now is ensuring Americans continue discovering the wellness benefits of the water as conditions begin to transition. Consumer outreach by the entire industry is critical to securing fishing and boating’s continued growth this summer.”

Get On Board is a partnership between two of the recreational boating and fishing industry’s leading consumer-facing brands: RBFF’s Take Me Fishing and NMMA and MRAA’s Discover Boating.

An integrated effort, the campaign will include a national media spokesperson, influencer engagement, press outreach, paid advertising, social media promotion, digital marketing and more.

The continued partnership reflects the success of RBFF, NMMA and MRAA’s first-of-its-kind collaboration in 2020, which helped the industry achieve historic results, including a year-over-year increase of three million new fishing license sales and the highest single-year sales volume of new boats in 13 years.

“The past year taught us that, together, the Take Me Fishing and Discover Boating brands can unite the industry and amplify our collective voice in a powerful way,” said Ellen Bradley, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for NMMA. “This year, our partnership positions us to drive an industry-wide focus on retaining the many boaters and anglers we welcomed in 2020, all while maintaining our momentum as we look forward.”

The initiative will supply the industry with a variety of free, customizable tools to support their existing customer growth and retention efforts. Available resources will include social media assets, promotional videos, press materials and more.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see so many consumers learn what we’ve known all along — that boating and fishing offer the best outlet for getting away from busy schedules to spend quality time with family outdoors,” said Matt Gruhn, President of MRAA. “As we look to share this lifestyle with even more people and simultaneously look to enhance the experiences of those who’ve already discovered the benefits of being on the water, I encourage every organization in our community to support boating and fishing’s future by making use of the new resources available through this campaign.”

Visit www.GOBToolkit.com to download a variety of customizable assets to help promote fishing and boating to consumers. New materials will be made available on an ongoing basis, so users are advised to check back often.