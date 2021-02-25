Torqeedo establishes direct distribution in Norway

Torqeedo’s 80-horsepower electrical outboard will be on the market in the next year.

Torqeedo has announced a new direct distribution organisation in Norway to address the growing market for its marine electric propulsion systems in that region.

Norway has a long tradition of seafaring and is a world maritime centre for shipping, shipyards and maritime infrastructure, commercial fishing, offshore oil/gas, ferries, pleasure boats and a rapidly growing offshore wind industry.

“Norway is a world leader in the movement toward electrification of land and water transportation, with broad government support for green initiatives,” said Tommi Salonen, director of EMEA retail sales for Torqeedo. “More than half of new cars sold in Norway are electric or hybrid, and the country is investing heavily in charging infrastructure.”

Torqeedo projects in Norway are already underway. Torqeedo supplies Deep Blue electric propulsion systems to Greenline Yachts, a major international builder of electric and hybrid boats, and is working with Canal Boats Telemark to deploy the world’s first 100% electric charter fleet. The new emission-free fleet will commence operation in the scenic Telemark Canal in May, initially with six new Greenline electric yachts. The Norwegian government is setting up a network of charging points for boats in the Telemark Canal and adjacent coastline to support the electric boat fleet.

“Our new direct distribution presence will allow us to provide faster response times and better technical support for our growing customer base of builders, fleet operators, shipyards, retail dealers and end-users in Norway and Denmark,” said Dr Michael Rummel, managing director of Torqeedo.

Experienced sales manager Gregor Papadopoulos will lead the Torqeedo sales and support team in Norway.

Norway is the eighth country to have a Torqeedo direct distribution office. The company also has offices in Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Thailand and the United States.