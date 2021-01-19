Marine Industries Association announces waterway cleanup contest winner

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) announced that Taylor de Don, a student at South Broward High School, is the winner of MIASF’s inaugural Waterway Cleanup Poster Contest. Taylor wins a $500 scholarship, and her artwork will be used as the official poster and flyer for this year’s event, which kicks-off March 6, 2021.

Thirteen students submitted entries to the poster contest. The competition was judged by a panel of professional artists, including Steve Diossy, Danielle Perry, and Guy Harvey. The judges praised all entries, and were especially impressed with the emphasis on ocean clean-up, especially plastic debris.

“The mahi cleaning up a six-pack plastic ring is great, since so many animals are killed or hurt by such rings,” explained Diossy, in his comments on why he voted for Taylor’s submission. “I especially love how the sailfish is using its bill to clean up soda cans.”

Perry also praised the winning entry’s focus on plastic debris clean-up. “The focus on ocean clean-up, especially plastic debris is great, as so many vulnerable loggerhead sea turtles eat plastic bags thinking they are jellyfish.” She also praised the winner’s artistic composition, noting the brush strokes, clear message and simple design.

“MIASF is grateful to all Broward students who submitted entries for this first event, and we look forward to making this an annual contest,” said Nicole Hoekstra, events coordinator at MIASF,