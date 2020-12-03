ShoreMaster/HydroHoist acquires Neptune Boat Lifts

ShoreMaster, LLC, which merged with HydroHoist, LLC in 2019, announced this week the acquisition of Neptune Boat Lifts, Inc., a saltwater boat lift brand based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Collectively, these three market leaders provide the most comprehensive suite of waterfront products in North America.

With the acquisition of Neptune, the portfolio of brands will now cover all fresh and saltwater marine environments. The combined product offering covers the broadest spectrum of product categories in the dock, boat lift and accessories markets, while accommodating all boat types, sizes and applications in the industry.

Don Hurley, ShoreMaster’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Neptune is a leading brand in the saltwater lift market, one of the most important and fastest-growing markets in the industry. Neptune offers unparalleled quality and service, and in their market has exceptional brand recognition and customer loyalty. This is an exciting addition and a great fit to our portfolio of brands.”

Founded in 2007, Neptune is the leading manufacturer of marine lifts, dedicating its efforts to exceeding customer expectations while utilizing the finest materials and engineering. Neptune has been a pioneer in the saltwater marine environment, focusing its design and manufacturing on product safety, performance and quality. The Neptune team collectively has over 100 years of real-world experience, with every lift designed and engineered in-house, then independently evaluated and certified by structural engineers.

“We are excited to join ShoreMaster and HydroHoist, two dominant brands in the industry," David Humphreys, president of Neptune, said. "We are confident in the future and this merger places our team, our dealers and our products in ideal positions for continued growth and success.”

“The addition of Neptune, and their dealer network, allows us to reach additional customers in Florida and other U.S. markets, as well as provide new product offerings to our existing dealers. Our combined network of dealers, marine contractors and marinas means that we have the reach to serve every marine market in North America,” added Hurley.